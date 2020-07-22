2492 Lance Ridge Way

Amenities
MUST SEE! Top rated MOUNTAIN VIEW schools! SWIM/TENNIS s/b! Upgrades galore; HARDWOOD floors on main level, stairs & upstairs hallway, upgraded kitchen w/ GRANITE TOPS, BACKSPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, REFRIGERATOR included, TILED floors, breakfast area. MUD RM, spacious laundry rm. HUGE FENCED, LEVEL backyard w/ amazing FLAGSTONE Patio! PEST CONTROL & WEED CONTROL included. Separate formal, living & dining rm. MASSIVE master w/ HIS & HERS closets. Upgraded master bath. SPACIOUS secondary bdrms. House will be freshly painted prior to move in. NO PETS. Owner/agent