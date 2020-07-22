All apartments in Gwinnett County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

2492 Lance Ridge Way

2492 Lance Ridge Way · (770) 826-8779
Location

2492 Lance Ridge Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2954 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
MUST SEE! Top rated MOUNTAIN VIEW schools! SWIM/TENNIS s/b! Upgrades galore; HARDWOOD floors on main level, stairs & upstairs hallway, upgraded kitchen w/ GRANITE TOPS, BACKSPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, REFRIGERATOR included, TILED floors, breakfast area. MUD RM, spacious laundry rm. HUGE FENCED, LEVEL backyard w/ amazing FLAGSTONE Patio! PEST CONTROL & WEED CONTROL included. Separate formal, living & dining rm. MASSIVE master w/ HIS & HERS closets. Upgraded master bath. SPACIOUS secondary bdrms. House will be freshly painted prior to move in. NO PETS. Owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2492 Lance Ridge Way have any available units?
2492 Lance Ridge Way has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2492 Lance Ridge Way have?
Some of 2492 Lance Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2492 Lance Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
2492 Lance Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2492 Lance Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 2492 Lance Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2492 Lance Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 2492 Lance Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 2492 Lance Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2492 Lance Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2492 Lance Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 2492 Lance Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 2492 Lance Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 2492 Lance Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2492 Lance Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2492 Lance Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2492 Lance Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2492 Lance Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
