2477 Woodcrest Court NE
2477 Woodcrest Court NE

2477 Woodcrest Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2477 Woodcrest Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location! Beautiful Brick Front Home on Finished Basement welcomes you home as you enter the 2-Story Foyer w/Hardwood Flrs. Main Level has Hardwood Flrs throughout Office/Library, Fam Rm w/Fireplace, Sun Rm & Din Rm. Kitchen has Light Stained Cabinets, Stone Counter Tops, Tile Backsplash, Sep. Cooktop, Dble Ovens, Dishwasher/Refrig. Tile Flr. Upper Level has Mstr bed. w/en-suite Mstr Bath w/Dble Vanities, Jetted Tub, Sep. Shower His/Hers Walk-in Closets, w/3 sec. beds & bath. Basement has liv. rm. w/Drybar, Full Bath, Bonus Rm. Priv. fenced-in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 Woodcrest Court NE have any available units?
2477 Woodcrest Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2477 Woodcrest Court NE have?
Some of 2477 Woodcrest Court NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 Woodcrest Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
2477 Woodcrest Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 Woodcrest Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 2477 Woodcrest Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2477 Woodcrest Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 2477 Woodcrest Court NE offers parking.
Does 2477 Woodcrest Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2477 Woodcrest Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 Woodcrest Court NE have a pool?
No, 2477 Woodcrest Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 2477 Woodcrest Court NE have accessible units?
No, 2477 Woodcrest Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 Woodcrest Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2477 Woodcrest Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2477 Woodcrest Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2477 Woodcrest Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
