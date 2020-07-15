2477 Woodcrest Court NE

Amenities
Great Location! Beautiful Brick Front Home on Finished Basement welcomes you home as you enter the 2-Story Foyer w/Hardwood Flrs. Main Level has Hardwood Flrs throughout Office/Library, Fam Rm w/Fireplace, Sun Rm & Din Rm. Kitchen has Light Stained Cabinets, Stone Counter Tops, Tile Backsplash, Sep. Cooktop, Dble Ovens, Dishwasher/Refrig. Tile Flr. Upper Level has Mstr bed. w/en-suite Mstr Bath w/Dble Vanities, Jetted Tub, Sep. Shower His/Hers Walk-in Closets, w/3 sec. beds & bath. Basement has liv. rm. w/Drybar, Full Bath, Bonus Rm. Priv. fenced-in backyard.