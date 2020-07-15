2477 Woodcrest Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location! Beautiful Brick Front Home on Finished Basement welcomes you home as you enter the 2-Story Foyer w/Hardwood Flrs. Main Level has Hardwood Flrs throughout Office/Library, Fam Rm w/Fireplace, Sun Rm & Din Rm. Kitchen has Light Stained Cabinets, Stone Counter Tops, Tile Backsplash, Sep. Cooktop, Dble Ovens, Dishwasher/Refrig. Tile Flr. Upper Level has Mstr bed. w/en-suite Mstr Bath w/Dble Vanities, Jetted Tub, Sep. Shower His/Hers Walk-in Closets, w/3 sec. beds & bath. Basement has liv. rm. w/Drybar, Full Bath, Bonus Rm. Priv. fenced-in backyard.