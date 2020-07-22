2410 Sardis Chase Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. OPEN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND THAT OVERLOOKS FAMILY AND DINING ROOM. RECESSED LIGHTING IN KITCHEN AND WALK IN PANTRY. LARGE FAMILY ROOM. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING ROOM. MASTER BATH HAS GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. WONDERFUL COMMUNITY WITH RECREATION AND SHOPPING CLOSE. A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
