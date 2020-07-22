All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:28 AM

2410 Sardis Chase Court

2410 Sardis Chase Court
Location

2410 Sardis Chase Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. OPEN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND THAT OVERLOOKS FAMILY AND DINING ROOM. RECESSED LIGHTING IN KITCHEN AND WALK IN PANTRY. LARGE FAMILY ROOM. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING ROOM. MASTER BATH HAS GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. WONDERFUL COMMUNITY WITH RECREATION AND SHOPPING CLOSE. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Sardis Chase Court have any available units?
2410 Sardis Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2410 Sardis Chase Court have?
Some of 2410 Sardis Chase Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Sardis Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Sardis Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Sardis Chase Court pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Sardis Chase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2410 Sardis Chase Court offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Sardis Chase Court offers parking.
Does 2410 Sardis Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 Sardis Chase Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Sardis Chase Court have a pool?
No, 2410 Sardis Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Sardis Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 2410 Sardis Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Sardis Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Sardis Chase Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Sardis Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Sardis Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.
