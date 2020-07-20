2406 STAUNTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous LIKE NEW 5 BR/4 BA Brick Traditional in Gated Community in Duluth! Large open floor plan includes Living Room, Dining Room, 2 story Family Room & Spacious Kitchen overlooking all. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters, stained cabinets. 1 BR & Full BA & 2 Car Garage complete Main Level. Upstairs has amazing Master Suite w/ Bath- Dual Vanities, Large Walk in Closet & Separate Shower/Tub. 3 Additional BR's & 2 BA's & Laundry Rm complete Upstairs. Amenities include Swim/Tennis, Clubhouse, Playground and More! Convenient to I-85, shopping & restaurants.