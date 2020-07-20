All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2406 STAUNTON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2406 STAUNTON Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

2406 STAUNTON Drive

2406 Staunton Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2406 Staunton Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30097

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous LIKE NEW 5 BR/4 BA Brick Traditional in Gated Community in Duluth! Large open floor plan includes Living Room, Dining Room, 2 story Family Room & Spacious Kitchen overlooking all. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters, stained cabinets. 1 BR & Full BA & 2 Car Garage complete Main Level. Upstairs has amazing Master Suite w/ Bath- Dual Vanities, Large Walk in Closet & Separate Shower/Tub. 3 Additional BR's & 2 BA's & Laundry Rm complete Upstairs. Amenities include Swim/Tennis, Clubhouse, Playground and More! Convenient to I-85, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 STAUNTON Drive have any available units?
2406 STAUNTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2406 STAUNTON Drive have?
Some of 2406 STAUNTON Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 STAUNTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2406 STAUNTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 STAUNTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2406 STAUNTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2406 STAUNTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2406 STAUNTON Drive offers parking.
Does 2406 STAUNTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 STAUNTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 STAUNTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2406 STAUNTON Drive has a pool.
Does 2406 STAUNTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2406 STAUNTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 STAUNTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 STAUNTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 STAUNTON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 STAUNTON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College