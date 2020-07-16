All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:26 AM

2401 Three Bars Drive

2401 Three Bars Drive · (678) 223-0540
Location

2401 Three Bars Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30078

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1605 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Three Bars Drive have any available units?
2401 Three Bars Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2401 Three Bars Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Three Bars Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Three Bars Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Three Bars Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Three Bars Drive offer parking?
No, 2401 Three Bars Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Three Bars Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Three Bars Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Three Bars Drive have a pool?
No, 2401 Three Bars Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Three Bars Drive have accessible units?
No, 2401 Three Bars Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Three Bars Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Three Bars Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Three Bars Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Three Bars Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
