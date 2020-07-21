All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
2354 Gallard Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:45 PM

2354 Gallard Street

2354 Gallard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2354 Gallard Street, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gated Swim-Tennis, Brick, Gorgeous End Unit, 3 levels Hardwood, Multiple Decks relaxing, Open Concept, Top Rated School, Walk In Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 Gallard Street have any available units?
2354 Gallard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2354 Gallard Street have?
Some of 2354 Gallard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2354 Gallard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2354 Gallard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 Gallard Street pet-friendly?
No, 2354 Gallard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2354 Gallard Street offer parking?
Yes, 2354 Gallard Street offers parking.
Does 2354 Gallard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 Gallard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 Gallard Street have a pool?
Yes, 2354 Gallard Street has a pool.
Does 2354 Gallard Street have accessible units?
No, 2354 Gallard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 Gallard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2354 Gallard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2354 Gallard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2354 Gallard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
