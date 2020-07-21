228 Indian Branch Way

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Great access to Georgia Gwinnett College and 316 - Spacious Bedrooms - All New Paint - All New Flooring on Main Level - Private backyard - Open to Tenants with Pets -