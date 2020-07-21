3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Great access to Georgia Gwinnett College and 316 - Spacious Bedrooms - All New Paint - All New Flooring on Main Level - Private backyard - Open to Tenants with Pets -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 228 Indian Branch Way have?
Some of 228 Indian Branch Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Indian Branch Way currently offering any rent specials?
228 Indian Branch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Indian Branch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Indian Branch Way is pet friendly.
Does 228 Indian Branch Way offer parking?
Yes, 228 Indian Branch Way offers parking.
Does 228 Indian Branch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Indian Branch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Indian Branch Way have a pool?
No, 228 Indian Branch Way does not have a pool.
Does 228 Indian Branch Way have accessible units?
No, 228 Indian Branch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Indian Branch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Indian Branch Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Indian Branch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Indian Branch Way does not have units with air conditioning.