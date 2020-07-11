All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

2273 Misty Brook Court

2273 Misty Brook Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2273 Misty Brook Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath, Open Floor Plan Showcases a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops , View to Family Room with Fireplace & Built-In Bookcase, a Formal dinning room with Coffered Ceilings and Wainscots , a Spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, and a large Fenced Backyard , Sits on a CUL-DE-SAC homesite , Convenient to Mall Of Georgia, Restaurants , Groceries ; Quick Access to Hwy 85 & 985 , Buford Hwy & Peachtree Industrial BLVD. Schools: Elem- Patrick, Middle- Twin Rivers, High- Mountain View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2273 Misty Brook Court have any available units?
2273 Misty Brook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2273 Misty Brook Court have?
Some of 2273 Misty Brook Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2273 Misty Brook Court currently offering any rent specials?
2273 Misty Brook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2273 Misty Brook Court pet-friendly?
No, 2273 Misty Brook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2273 Misty Brook Court offer parking?
No, 2273 Misty Brook Court does not offer parking.
Does 2273 Misty Brook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2273 Misty Brook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2273 Misty Brook Court have a pool?
No, 2273 Misty Brook Court does not have a pool.
Does 2273 Misty Brook Court have accessible units?
No, 2273 Misty Brook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2273 Misty Brook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2273 Misty Brook Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2273 Misty Brook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2273 Misty Brook Court does not have units with air conditioning.
