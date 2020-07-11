2273 Misty Brook Court

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath, Open Floor Plan Showcases a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops , View to Family Room with Fireplace & Built-In Bookcase, a Formal dinning room with Coffered Ceilings and Wainscots , a Spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, and a large Fenced Backyard , Sits on a CUL-DE-SAC homesite , Convenient to Mall Of Georgia, Restaurants , Groceries ; Quick Access to Hwy 85 & 985 , Buford Hwy & Peachtree Industrial BLVD. Schools: Elem- Patrick, Middle- Twin Rivers, High- Mountain View