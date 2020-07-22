Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2255 Copper Trail Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2255 Copper Trail Lane
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2255 Copper Trail Lane
2255 Copper Trail Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2255 Copper Trail Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 12/01/19 2255 Copper Trl Ln - Property Id: 63131
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/63131p
Property Id 63131
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5287963)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2255 Copper Trail Lane have any available units?
2255 Copper Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 2255 Copper Trail Lane have?
Some of 2255 Copper Trail Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2255 Copper Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Copper Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Copper Trail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Copper Trail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2255 Copper Trail Lane offer parking?
No, 2255 Copper Trail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2255 Copper Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Copper Trail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Copper Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 2255 Copper Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Copper Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 2255 Copper Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Copper Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 Copper Trail Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 Copper Trail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 Copper Trail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
