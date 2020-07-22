All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2242 Dandridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2242 Dandridge Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:08 PM

2242 Dandridge Drive

2242 Danridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2242 Danridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Min Gao at (678) 770-0710. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6696602 to view more pictures of this property. End unit! Great location in Duluth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 Dandridge Drive have any available units?
2242 Dandridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2242 Dandridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2242 Dandridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 Dandridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2242 Dandridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2242 Dandridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2242 Dandridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2242 Dandridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 Dandridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 Dandridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2242 Dandridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2242 Dandridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2242 Dandridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 Dandridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2242 Dandridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2242 Dandridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2242 Dandridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College