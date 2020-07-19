Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home. Eat in Kitchen w/Tile Flooring. Great Room w/ Fireplace and Wet Bar! Separate Dining Area. Large Master Suite w/Walk in Closet. Double Vanaties and Separate Garden Tub and Shower. 2 Car Garage. Large lot! A MUST SEE!!!
16 month lease only!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2215 Valley Wood Drive have any available units?
2215 Valley Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2215 Valley Wood Drive have?
Some of 2215 Valley Wood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Valley Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Valley Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.