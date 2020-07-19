All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

2215 Valley Wood Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home. Eat in Kitchen w/Tile Flooring. Great Room w/ Fireplace and Wet Bar! Separate Dining Area. Large Master Suite w/Walk in Closet. Double Vanaties and Separate Garden Tub and Shower. 2 Car Garage. Large lot! A MUST SEE!!!

16 month lease only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Valley Wood Drive have any available units?
2215 Valley Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2215 Valley Wood Drive have?
Some of 2215 Valley Wood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Valley Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Valley Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Valley Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Valley Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2215 Valley Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Valley Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 2215 Valley Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Valley Wood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Valley Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 2215 Valley Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Valley Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2215 Valley Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Valley Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Valley Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Valley Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Valley Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
