2215 Valley Wood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home. Eat in Kitchen w/Tile Flooring. Great Room w/ Fireplace and Wet Bar! Separate Dining Area. Large Master Suite w/Walk in Closet. Double Vanaties and Separate Garden Tub and Shower. 2 Car Garage. Large lot! A MUST SEE!!!



16 month lease only!