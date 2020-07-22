Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2213 Davis Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2213 Davis Rd
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:51 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2213 Davis Rd
2213 Davis Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2213 Davis Road Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30087
Amenities
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This house has space for all with 4 bedrooms! Beautiful brick home with perfect back yard for barbecues and relaxing with your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2213 Davis Rd have any available units?
2213 Davis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 2213 Davis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Davis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Davis Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Davis Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2213 Davis Rd offer parking?
No, 2213 Davis Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Davis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Davis Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Davis Rd have a pool?
No, 2213 Davis Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Davis Rd have accessible units?
No, 2213 Davis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Davis Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Davis Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Davis Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 Davis Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College