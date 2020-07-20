All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:54 PM

2212 Pixie Rose Lane

2212 Pixie Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Pixie Rose Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,278 sf home is located in Loganville, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Pixie Rose Lane have any available units?
2212 Pixie Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2212 Pixie Rose Lane have?
Some of 2212 Pixie Rose Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Pixie Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Pixie Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Pixie Rose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 Pixie Rose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2212 Pixie Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 2212 Pixie Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Pixie Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Pixie Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Pixie Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 2212 Pixie Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Pixie Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 2212 Pixie Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Pixie Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Pixie Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Pixie Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Pixie Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
