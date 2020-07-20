All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:22 PM

2169 Pebble Beach Dr

2169 Pebble Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2169 Pebble Beach Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
Move in ready! Amazing LOCATION**PEACHTREE RIDGE High School Cluster! Large END UNIT! 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths - 2 car garage. NEW PAINT & fresh carpet. 2-story foyer, Bedroom in lower level w/ full bath. Large living rm with fireplace. Kitchen includes ALL appliances, GRANITE tops, ISLAND & Walk-in PANTRY. Large diningarea! Spacious master bed. Master bath offers HIS & HERS vanities- sperate TUB/SHOWER! Lower level with BED/BATH perfect for office, teen, in-law, ALL Electric! WATER INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 Pebble Beach Dr have any available units?
2169 Pebble Beach Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2169 Pebble Beach Dr have?
Some of 2169 Pebble Beach Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 Pebble Beach Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2169 Pebble Beach Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 Pebble Beach Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2169 Pebble Beach Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2169 Pebble Beach Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2169 Pebble Beach Dr offers parking.
Does 2169 Pebble Beach Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2169 Pebble Beach Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 Pebble Beach Dr have a pool?
No, 2169 Pebble Beach Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2169 Pebble Beach Dr have accessible units?
No, 2169 Pebble Beach Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 Pebble Beach Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2169 Pebble Beach Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2169 Pebble Beach Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2169 Pebble Beach Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
