2169 Pebble Beach Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready! Amazing LOCATION**PEACHTREE RIDGE High School Cluster! Large END UNIT! 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths - 2 car garage. NEW PAINT & fresh carpet. 2-story foyer, Bedroom in lower level w/ full bath. Large living rm with fireplace. Kitchen includes ALL appliances, GRANITE tops, ISLAND & Walk-in PANTRY. Large diningarea! Spacious master bed. Master bath offers HIS & HERS vanities- sperate TUB/SHOWER! Lower level with BED/BATH perfect for office, teen, in-law, ALL Electric! WATER INCLUDED!