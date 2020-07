Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Open Floor Plan Showcases a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops , View to Family Room with Fireplace, a Formal dinning room with Coffered Ceilings and Wainscots , a Spacious Master Suite with Tray Ceilings, A Guest Bedroom with Full Bath on the Main Floor , and a large Fenced Private Backyard , Convenient to Mall Of Georgia, Restaurants , Groceries ; Quick Access to Hwy 85 & 985 , Buford Hwy & Peachtree Industrial BLVD . NO House Vouches Please !