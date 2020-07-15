All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2077 Lake Ridge Terrace
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2077 Lake Ridge Terrace

2077 Lake Ridge Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2077 Lake Ridge Ter, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,470 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4846262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace have any available units?
2077 Lake Ridge Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace have?
Some of 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2077 Lake Ridge Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace offers parking.
Does 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace has a pool.
Does 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2077 Lake Ridge Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College