Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking

Lowest priced rental available in the multiple at this time. Only 3 bedroom currently active. Buford city schools, ranch on private lot, split bedroom floorplan, New paint and misc. repairs underway. Minimum 2 year lease. OWNER/BROKER. Very near lake and there is extra driveway parking for a boat or third car.