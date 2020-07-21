Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2049 Pucketts Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2049 Pucketts Drive SW
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:36 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2049 Pucketts Drive SW
2049 Pucketts Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2049 Pucketts Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30047
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a four sides brick duplex. Unit B is 2 BR 1 BA. Excellent schools, Parkview High. Comfy rocking chair front porch. Large private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2049 Pucketts Drive SW have any available units?
2049 Pucketts Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 2049 Pucketts Drive SW have?
Some of 2049 Pucketts Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2049 Pucketts Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2049 Pucketts Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 Pucketts Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2049 Pucketts Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2049 Pucketts Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2049 Pucketts Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2049 Pucketts Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 Pucketts Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 Pucketts Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2049 Pucketts Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2049 Pucketts Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2049 Pucketts Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 Pucketts Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2049 Pucketts Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2049 Pucketts Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2049 Pucketts Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
