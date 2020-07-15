All apartments in Gwinnett County
2037 Paxton Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM

2037 Paxton Drive

2037 Paxton Ln SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2037 Paxton Ln SW, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Better than New 2 story 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath Luxury Townhouse! Wide open floor plan. Hardwood floor on main and stairs. Look out from your large Kitchen with upgrades and breakfast bar onto your Living Rooms. Formal dinning room. Upgrades include tile backsplash in kitchen, upgraded cabinets in kitchen and all bathrooms. The Master Bathroom features a garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, dual vanities and Tile Floors. large 2 additional bedrooms. Move in ready on April 30. Easy access to high way 78!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 Paxton Drive have any available units?
2037 Paxton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2037 Paxton Drive have?
Some of 2037 Paxton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 Paxton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2037 Paxton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 Paxton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2037 Paxton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2037 Paxton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2037 Paxton Drive offers parking.
Does 2037 Paxton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 Paxton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 Paxton Drive have a pool?
No, 2037 Paxton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2037 Paxton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2037 Paxton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 Paxton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2037 Paxton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2037 Paxton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2037 Paxton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
