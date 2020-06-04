1983 Jameson Circle

Amenities

Great location! Close to I-85 entrance and Mall of Ga. Well maintained 4 Bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home with a great floor plan! Living room and family

room with fireplace. Large kitchen with view to family room. Master bedroom has sitting area and large bath. Private backyard. Convenient location

and good schools.