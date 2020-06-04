Great location! Close to I-85 entrance and Mall of Ga. Well maintained 4 Bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home with a great floor plan! Living room and family room with fireplace. Large kitchen with view to family room. Master bedroom has sitting area and large bath. Private backyard. Convenient location and good schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1983 Jameson Circle have any available units?
1983 Jameson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1983 Jameson Circle have?
Some of 1983 Jameson Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 Jameson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1983 Jameson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.