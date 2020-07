Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Beautiful home in desirable Ivey Chase. Magnificent floor plan featuring fresh new paint and brand new carpet! Formal living perfect for an office or sixth bedroom on main level. Family room open to kitchen with views of tranquill wooded back yard. Spacious master suite with trey ceilings and spa like bath. Third floor bedroom and full bath, perfect for teen, guest or in law suite. Unfinished basement perfect for storage.