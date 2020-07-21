All apartments in Gwinnett County
1955 Palm Creek Circle
Last updated September 3 2019 at 5:14 PM

1955 Palm Creek Circle

1955 Palm Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1955 Palm Creek Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Palm Creek Circle have any available units?
1955 Palm Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1955 Palm Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Palm Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Palm Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 Palm Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1955 Palm Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 1955 Palm Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1955 Palm Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 Palm Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Palm Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 1955 Palm Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1955 Palm Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 1955 Palm Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Palm Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1955 Palm Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1955 Palm Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1955 Palm Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
