All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest
Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:16 PM

1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest

1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 Brandie Elaine Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College