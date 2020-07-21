Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1790 Presidents Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1790 Presidents Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:11 PM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1790 Presidents Drive
1790 Presidents Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1790 Presidents Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1790 Presidents Drive have any available units?
1790 Presidents Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1790 Presidents Drive have?
Some of 1790 Presidents Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1790 Presidents Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1790 Presidents Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1790 Presidents Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1790 Presidents Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1790 Presidents Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1790 Presidents Drive offers parking.
Does 1790 Presidents Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1790 Presidents Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1790 Presidents Drive have a pool?
No, 1790 Presidents Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1790 Presidents Drive have accessible units?
No, 1790 Presidents Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1790 Presidents Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1790 Presidents Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1790 Presidents Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1790 Presidents Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
