All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1735 Pheasant Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1735 Pheasant Run
Last updated July 8 2020 at 4:44 PM

1735 Pheasant Run

1735 Pheasant Run · (762) 220-3407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1735 Pheasant Run, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,465

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Lawrenceville, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Drive down the tree-lined street, past the large front yard, mixed material exterior, and into the two-car attached garage. Inside includes large, carpeted living room, black appliances in the updated kitchen, including dishwasher – excess cabinets storage and counter space in the open kitchen with a view of the back yard. This home also offers an unfinished basement - updated ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Move outside to the attached back deck overlooking the large back yard, ready for relaxing or play - and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long!
Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit  https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx.

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!
Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Pheasant Run have any available units?
1735 Pheasant Run has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1735 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 1735 Pheasant Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Pheasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Pheasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 Pheasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 1735 Pheasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Pheasant Run offers parking.
Does 1735 Pheasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Pheasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Pheasant Run have a pool?
No, 1735 Pheasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Pheasant Run have accessible units?
No, 1735 Pheasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Pheasant Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 Pheasant Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Pheasant Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 Pheasant Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1735 Pheasant Run?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity