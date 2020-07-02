1735 Pheasant Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Lawrenceville, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Drive down the tree-lined street, past the large front yard, mixed material exterior, and into the two-car attached garage. Inside includes large, carpeted living room, black appliances in the updated kitchen, including dishwasher – excess cabinets storage and counter space in the open kitchen with a view of the back yard. This home also offers an unfinished basement - updated ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Move outside to the attached back deck overlooking the large back yard, ready for relaxing or play - and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long!

Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx.



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.