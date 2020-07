Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WELCOME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL TWO-STORY WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER COLLINS HILL SCHOOL DISTRICT. THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY, HAS HARDWOODS ON MAIN, NEAR 316, SHOPPING, AND DINING. GREAT SUBDIVISION WITH NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT.