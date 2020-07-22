All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:55 PM

1678 Fremont Drive SW

1678 Fremont Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1678 Fremont Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Parkview location. New carpet and paint, hardwood floors, sep LR, sep DR, sep Family Room, garage converted into 4th Bedroom or can be used for a Rec Room. Corner level lot in quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1678 Fremont Drive SW have any available units?
1678 Fremont Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1678 Fremont Drive SW have?
Some of 1678 Fremont Drive SW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1678 Fremont Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1678 Fremont Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1678 Fremont Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1678 Fremont Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1678 Fremont Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 1678 Fremont Drive SW offers parking.
Does 1678 Fremont Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1678 Fremont Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1678 Fremont Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1678 Fremont Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1678 Fremont Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1678 Fremont Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1678 Fremont Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1678 Fremont Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1678 Fremont Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1678 Fremont Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
