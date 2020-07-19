All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1677 Rockbridge Road

1677 Rockbridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1677 Rockbridge Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated ranch located in "Parkview" school district, Great level lot with fenced in back yard. Walk to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1677 Rockbridge Road have any available units?
1677 Rockbridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1677 Rockbridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1677 Rockbridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 Rockbridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1677 Rockbridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1677 Rockbridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1677 Rockbridge Road offers parking.
Does 1677 Rockbridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1677 Rockbridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 Rockbridge Road have a pool?
No, 1677 Rockbridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1677 Rockbridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1677 Rockbridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1677 Rockbridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1677 Rockbridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1677 Rockbridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1677 Rockbridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
