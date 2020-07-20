All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1665 Dunton Green Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1665 Dunton Green Way
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:24 AM

1665 Dunton Green Way

1665 Dunton Green Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1665 Dunton Green Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Please inquire by email only! - Upscale 4 bed ranch on a level cul-de-sac lot overlooking green space w/great views from a huge covered patio. 3 Bdrms, 2 .5 Baths on main and 4th Bedroom on upper level. Kitchen w/center island, & breakfast rm. Formal dining room. Huge great room. Large Vaulted Master Suite includes dbl vanities, whirlpool tub, walk in closet. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Available 6 July 2019. Must have stable job making minimum $5,000/month, 640+ credit or double+ security deposit, no gaps in employment. No section 8. NO PETS allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1665 Dunton Green Way have any available units?
1665 Dunton Green Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1665 Dunton Green Way have?
Some of 1665 Dunton Green Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1665 Dunton Green Way currently offering any rent specials?
1665 Dunton Green Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 Dunton Green Way pet-friendly?
No, 1665 Dunton Green Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1665 Dunton Green Way offer parking?
Yes, 1665 Dunton Green Way offers parking.
Does 1665 Dunton Green Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1665 Dunton Green Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 Dunton Green Way have a pool?
Yes, 1665 Dunton Green Way has a pool.
Does 1665 Dunton Green Way have accessible units?
No, 1665 Dunton Green Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 Dunton Green Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1665 Dunton Green Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1665 Dunton Green Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1665 Dunton Green Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College