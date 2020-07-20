1665 Dunton Green Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Please inquire by email only! - Upscale 4 bed ranch on a level cul-de-sac lot overlooking green space w/great views from a huge covered patio. 3 Bdrms, 2 .5 Baths on main and 4th Bedroom on upper level. Kitchen w/center island, & breakfast rm. Formal dining room. Huge great room. Large Vaulted Master Suite includes dbl vanities, whirlpool tub, walk in closet. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Available 6 July 2019. Must have stable job making minimum $5,000/month, 640+ credit or double+ security deposit, no gaps in employment. No section 8. NO PETS allowed!