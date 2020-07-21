1656 Hedington Ct

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Lawrenceville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Meticulously maintained home in a culdesac lot. This home offers lots of upgrades! Hardwood floors, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, tiled baths, two-story family room, spacious bedrooms, separate bathtub/shower in master bath, and private fenced backyard, open floor plan. Oversized kitchen with a breakfast area. Dramatic turned staircase.



Schools:

Elem: Alcova

Middle: Dacula

High: Dacula

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is NOT Pet-Friendly.

More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Lawrenceville Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5161849)