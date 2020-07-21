All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

1656 Hedington Ct

1656 Hedington Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1656 Hedington Court Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Lawrenceville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Meticulously maintained home in a culdesac lot. This home offers lots of upgrades! Hardwood floors, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, tiled baths, two-story family room, spacious bedrooms, separate bathtub/shower in master bath, and private fenced backyard, open floor plan. Oversized kitchen with a breakfast area. Dramatic turned staircase.

Schools:
Elem: Alcova
Middle: Dacula
High: Dacula
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet-Friendly.
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

