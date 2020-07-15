All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

1639 Coleville Oak Ln

1639 Coleville Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1639 Coleville Oak Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome; Hardwoods on Main; Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops; Tile Backsplash; Breakfast Bar; Single Car Garage w/ 2 car spots; Large Master Bedroom w/ Walk in closet Closets; Nice End Unit; Private Wooded Back Yard! Great Location! Hurry! This Won't Last Long! Home to have fresh paint and new carpet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Coleville Oak Ln have any available units?
1639 Coleville Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1639 Coleville Oak Ln have?
Some of 1639 Coleville Oak Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 Coleville Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Coleville Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Coleville Oak Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1639 Coleville Oak Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1639 Coleville Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1639 Coleville Oak Ln offers parking.
Does 1639 Coleville Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 Coleville Oak Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Coleville Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 1639 Coleville Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1639 Coleville Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 1639 Coleville Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Coleville Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 Coleville Oak Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1639 Coleville Oak Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1639 Coleville Oak Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
