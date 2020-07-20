1614 Lamancha Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NOW READY! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Lawrenceville! - Family room when you walk in separate dining area kitchen has kitchen island flat top electric range white appliances brown cabinets Sunroom with ceiling fan fully fenced in backyard Living room with fireplace Two car garage Full hall bathroom upstairs with tub shower combo linen closet Master bedroom has his and her closets and entry to private deck overlooking large backyard full bath with shower only single vanity. Will have new flooring!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2702794)