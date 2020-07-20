1614 Lamancha Drive

NOW READY! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Lawrenceville! - Family room when you walk in separate dining area kitchen has kitchen island flat top electric range white appliances brown cabinets Sunroom with ceiling fan fully fenced in backyard Living room with fireplace Two car garage Full hall bathroom upstairs with tub shower combo linen closet Master bedroom has his and her closets and entry to private deck overlooking large backyard full bath with shower only single vanity. Will have new flooring!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2702794)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
