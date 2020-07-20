All apartments in Gwinnett County
1614 Lamancha Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:34 PM

1614 Lamancha Drive

1614 Lamancha Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Lamancha Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
NOW READY! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Lawrenceville! - Family room when you walk in separate dining area kitchen has kitchen island flat top electric range white appliances brown cabinets Sunroom with ceiling fan fully fenced in backyard Living room with fireplace Two car garage Full hall bathroom upstairs with tub shower combo linen closet Master bedroom has his and her closets and entry to private deck overlooking large backyard full bath with shower only single vanity. Will have new flooring!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2702794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Lamancha Drive have any available units?
1614 Lamancha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1614 Lamancha Drive have?
Some of 1614 Lamancha Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Lamancha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Lamancha Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Lamancha Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1614 Lamancha Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1614 Lamancha Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1614 Lamancha Drive offers parking.
Does 1614 Lamancha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Lamancha Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Lamancha Drive have a pool?
No, 1614 Lamancha Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Lamancha Drive have accessible units?
No, 1614 Lamancha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Lamancha Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 Lamancha Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 Lamancha Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 Lamancha Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
