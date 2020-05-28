Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1611 Carlton Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1611 Carlton Ave
1611 Carlton Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1611 Carlton Ave, Gwinnett County, GA 30087
Amenities
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained, great school district, Nice brick Ranch with basement. Pretty lot Lock box code
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1611 Carlton Ave have any available units?
1611 Carlton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 1611 Carlton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Carlton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Carlton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Carlton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1611 Carlton Ave offer parking?
No, 1611 Carlton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Carlton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Carlton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Carlton Ave have a pool?
No, 1611 Carlton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Carlton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1611 Carlton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Carlton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Carlton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Carlton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Carlton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
