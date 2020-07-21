Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1609 Gardner Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1609 Gardner Park Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1609 Gardner Park Dr
1609 Gardner Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1609 Gardner Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhouse with 2-Car Garage. 2 minutes to Discover Mills, 5 minutes to I85. 3 Bedrooms Upstairs, plus Large Bonus Room. Open Floorplan 1st Floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1609 Gardner Park Dr have any available units?
1609 Gardner Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1609 Gardner Park Dr have?
Some of 1609 Gardner Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1609 Gardner Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Gardner Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Gardner Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Gardner Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1609 Gardner Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Gardner Park Dr offers parking.
Does 1609 Gardner Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Gardner Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Gardner Park Dr have a pool?
No, 1609 Gardner Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Gardner Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 1609 Gardner Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Gardner Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Gardner Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Gardner Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Gardner Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College