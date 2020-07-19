All apartments in Gwinnett County
1566 Village Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1566 Village Drive

1566 Village Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1566 Village Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 Village Drive have any available units?
1566 Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1566 Village Drive have?
Some of 1566 Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1566 Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1566 Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1566 Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1566 Village Drive offers parking.
Does 1566 Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1566 Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 Village Drive have a pool?
No, 1566 Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1566 Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 1566 Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1566 Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
