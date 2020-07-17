All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

1563 Little Creek Drive

1563 Little Creek Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1563 Little Creek Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1563 Little Creek Dr Lawrenceville GA · Avail. now

$1,549

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Attractive Home in Quiet Gwinnett County
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,336 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement a

(RLNE5846393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 Little Creek Drive have any available units?
1563 Little Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1563 Little Creek Drive have?
Some of 1563 Little Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1563 Little Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1563 Little Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 Little Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1563 Little Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1563 Little Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1563 Little Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1563 Little Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1563 Little Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 Little Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1563 Little Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1563 Little Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1563 Little Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 Little Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1563 Little Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1563 Little Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1563 Little Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
