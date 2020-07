Amenities

SPACIOUS HOME IN CULDESAC! This great Loganville house has a large family room with fireplace, kitchen with all black appliances and formal dining. Bedroom on main with full bath. Master suite is very spacious with master bath including garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walk in closet. Two car garage and much more. This one won't last long! Call today for an appointment