All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1545 Royal Castle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1545 Royal Castle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

1545 Royal Castle

1545 Royale Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1545 Royale Castle Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Royal Castle have any available units?
1545 Royal Castle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1545 Royal Castle have?
Some of 1545 Royal Castle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Royal Castle currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Royal Castle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Royal Castle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Royal Castle is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Royal Castle offer parking?
Yes, 1545 Royal Castle offers parking.
Does 1545 Royal Castle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Royal Castle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Royal Castle have a pool?
No, 1545 Royal Castle does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Royal Castle have accessible units?
No, 1545 Royal Castle does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Royal Castle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 Royal Castle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Royal Castle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 Royal Castle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College