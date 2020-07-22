Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
1542 WETHERSFIELD Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:20 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1542 WETHERSFIELD Road
1542 Wethersfield Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1542 Wethersfield Road Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30078
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BROOKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road have any available units?
1542 WETHERSFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road have?
Some of 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
1542 WETHERSFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1542 WETHERSFIELD Road does not have units with air conditioning.
