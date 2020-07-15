All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1505 Twin Manor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1505 Twin Manor Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

1505 Twin Manor Drive

1505 Twin Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1505 Twin Manor Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,582 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 02, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease t

(RLNE5061320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Twin Manor Drive have any available units?
1505 Twin Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1505 Twin Manor Drive have?
Some of 1505 Twin Manor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Twin Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Twin Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Twin Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Twin Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Twin Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Twin Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Twin Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Twin Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Twin Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Twin Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Twin Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Twin Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Twin Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Twin Manor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Twin Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1505 Twin Manor Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College