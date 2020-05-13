1490 Creek Pointe Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful brick front ranch 4 bedroom home.Entry with hardwood floors.Open floorplan wt. vaulted ceilings. Family Room wt. gas log fireplace. Separate formal Dining Room with hardwood floors. Spacious sunroom. Kitchen has island w/breakfast bar, pantry & eat-in area. Appliances include gas stove & dishwasher. Vaulted Master Bedroom has sitting room & closet. Master Bathroom has garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Two additional Bedrooms & full Bathroom. Laundry Room in hallway. Upstairs has a Full Bedroom. Weed treatment included. No Pets.