Gwinnett County, GA
1490 Creek Pointe Cir
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:24 AM

1490 Creek Pointe Cir

1490 Creek Pointe Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1490 Creek Pointe Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful brick front ranch 4 bedroom home.Entry with hardwood floors.Open floorplan wt. vaulted ceilings. Family Room wt. gas log fireplace. Separate formal Dining Room with hardwood floors. Spacious sunroom. Kitchen has island w/breakfast bar, pantry & eat-in area. Appliances include gas stove & dishwasher. Vaulted Master Bedroom has sitting room & closet. Master Bathroom has garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Two additional Bedrooms & full Bathroom. Laundry Room in hallway. Upstairs has a Full Bedroom. Weed treatment included. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 Creek Pointe Cir have any available units?
1490 Creek Pointe Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1490 Creek Pointe Cir have?
Some of 1490 Creek Pointe Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 Creek Pointe Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1490 Creek Pointe Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 Creek Pointe Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1490 Creek Pointe Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1490 Creek Pointe Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1490 Creek Pointe Cir offers parking.
Does 1490 Creek Pointe Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1490 Creek Pointe Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 Creek Pointe Cir have a pool?
No, 1490 Creek Pointe Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1490 Creek Pointe Cir have accessible units?
No, 1490 Creek Pointe Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 Creek Pointe Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1490 Creek Pointe Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1490 Creek Pointe Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1490 Creek Pointe Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
