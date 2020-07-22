Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 146 Daisy Meadow Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
146 Daisy Meadow Trl
Last updated November 20 2019 at 2:32 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
146 Daisy Meadow Trl
146 Daisy Meadow Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
146 Daisy Meadow Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Bright and spacious home with updated kitchen and hardwood floors on the main. Great swim/tennis neighborhood and convenient location close to downtown Lawrenceville, shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 146 Daisy Meadow Trl have any available units?
146 Daisy Meadow Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 146 Daisy Meadow Trl have?
Some of 146 Daisy Meadow Trl's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 146 Daisy Meadow Trl currently offering any rent specials?
146 Daisy Meadow Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Daisy Meadow Trl pet-friendly?
No, 146 Daisy Meadow Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 146 Daisy Meadow Trl offer parking?
No, 146 Daisy Meadow Trl does not offer parking.
Does 146 Daisy Meadow Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Daisy Meadow Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Daisy Meadow Trl have a pool?
Yes, 146 Daisy Meadow Trl has a pool.
Does 146 Daisy Meadow Trl have accessible units?
No, 146 Daisy Meadow Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Daisy Meadow Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Daisy Meadow Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Daisy Meadow Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Daisy Meadow Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College