Amenities

You will love the updates that this home features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in - APPLIANCES ARE SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN. In addition to all this, the home is in move in condition and lacks in nothing, other than for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This house located at 1450 Timber Walk Drive, in Loganville, is a perfect place for you to call home! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.