All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1450 Timber Walk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1450 Timber Walk Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

1450 Timber Walk Drive

1450 Timber Walk Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1450 Timber Walk Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love the updates that this home features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in - APPLIANCES ARE SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN. In addition to all this, the home is in move in condition and lacks in nothing, other than for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This house located at 1450 Timber Walk Drive, in Loganville, is a perfect place for you to call home! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive have any available units?
1450 Timber Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1450 Timber Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Timber Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Timber Walk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 Timber Walk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive offer parking?
No, 1450 Timber Walk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Timber Walk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive have a pool?
No, 1450 Timber Walk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1450 Timber Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Timber Walk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 Timber Walk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College