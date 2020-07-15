Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1447 PINE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1447 PINE Street
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:55 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1447 PINE Street
1447 Pine St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1447 Pine St, Gwinnett County, GA 30087
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
"PARKVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT" WON'T LAST LONG
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1447 PINE Street have any available units?
1447 PINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 1447 PINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1447 PINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 PINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1447 PINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1447 PINE Street offer parking?
No, 1447 PINE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1447 PINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1447 PINE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 PINE Street have a pool?
No, 1447 PINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1447 PINE Street have accessible units?
No, 1447 PINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 PINE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1447 PINE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 PINE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1447 PINE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College