Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:35 AM

1444 Riverwood Court

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1444 Riverwood Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1444 Riverwood Court Lawrenceville GA · Avail. now

$1,419

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,436 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5656698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Riverwood Court have any available units?
1444 Riverwood Court has a unit available for $1,419 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1444 Riverwood Court have?
Some of 1444 Riverwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 Riverwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Riverwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Riverwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1444 Riverwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1444 Riverwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1444 Riverwood Court offers parking.
Does 1444 Riverwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 Riverwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Riverwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1444 Riverwood Court has a pool.
Does 1444 Riverwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1444 Riverwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Riverwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 Riverwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1444 Riverwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1444 Riverwood Court has units with air conditioning.
