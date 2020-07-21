All apartments in Gwinnett County
1441 Howard Way

1441 Howard Way · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Howard Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious well maintenance Ranch house with 2 car garage and close by 85 HWY and 316 HWY!! Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and under mount lighting, fenced backyard, split bedroom plan, and vaulted ceiling in greatroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Howard Way have any available units?
1441 Howard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1441 Howard Way have?
Some of 1441 Howard Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Howard Way currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Howard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Howard Way pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Howard Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1441 Howard Way offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Howard Way offers parking.
Does 1441 Howard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Howard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Howard Way have a pool?
No, 1441 Howard Way does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Howard Way have accessible units?
No, 1441 Howard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Howard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 Howard Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Howard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Howard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
