1441 Howard Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious well maintenance Ranch house with 2 car garage and close by 85 HWY and 316 HWY!! Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and under mount lighting, fenced backyard, split bedroom plan, and vaulted ceiling in greatroom.