Spacious well maintenance Ranch house with 2 car garage and close by 85 HWY and 316 HWY!! Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and under mount lighting, fenced backyard, split bedroom plan, and vaulted ceiling in greatroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1441 Howard Way have any available units?
1441 Howard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1441 Howard Way have?
Some of 1441 Howard Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Howard Way currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Howard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.