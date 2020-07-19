All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM

1440 Brisbane Drive

1440 Brisbane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Brisbane Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DESIRABLE LOCATION IN MILL CREEK SCHOOLS. WELL MAINTAINED STEP-LESS, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH RANCH WITH A LARGE BONUS ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN FOYER AND FAMILY ROOM. TWO STORY FOYER AND FAMILY ROOM OFFERS GREAT ENTERTAINING SPACE FOR FAMILY GATHERINGS. LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Brisbane Drive have any available units?
1440 Brisbane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1440 Brisbane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Brisbane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Brisbane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Brisbane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Brisbane Drive offer parking?
No, 1440 Brisbane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Brisbane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Brisbane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Brisbane Drive have a pool?
No, 1440 Brisbane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Brisbane Drive have accessible units?
No, 1440 Brisbane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Brisbane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Brisbane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 Brisbane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 Brisbane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
