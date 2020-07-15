All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

139 The Esplanade Way Southwest

139 the Esplanade Way · No Longer Available
Location

139 the Esplanade Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Loganville, GA. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest have any available units?
139 The Esplanade Way Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest have?
Some of 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
139 The Esplanade Way Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest offers parking.
Does 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest have a pool?
No, 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest have accessible units?
No, 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 The Esplanade Way Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
