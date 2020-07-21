1368 Blazing Star Road

Amenities
Great price. won't last. Tenant occupied. Ready to move in 9/1/2019. Beautiful spacious 5 bedrm house. Great Gwinnett school. Close to I-136, sugarloaf pkwy. - Neutral paint. - Pretty hardwd floor throughout except bedrms. - Nice tile in kitchen/baths, breakfast. -Separate dining/living, spacious family rm. - Stainless appliance - Office/5th bedrm at main level. -washer/dryer. -Built in 2003. -Pool/tennis in community. -Need 3 times rent income, stable job/income. - good rental history. - No eviction/criminal history. - credit check. - No Pets/smoking. - No section 8.