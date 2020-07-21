1368 Blazing Star Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great price. won't last. Tenant occupied. Ready to move in 9/1/2019. Beautiful spacious 5 bedrm house. Great Gwinnett school. Close to I-136, sugarloaf pkwy. - Neutral paint. - Pretty hardwd floor throughout except bedrms. - Nice tile in kitchen/baths, breakfast. -Separate dining/living, spacious family rm. - Stainless appliance - Office/5th bedrm at main level. -washer/dryer. -Built in 2003. -Pool/tennis in community. -Need 3 times rent income, stable job/income. - good rental history. - No eviction/criminal history. - credit check. - No Pets/smoking. - No section 8.