Gwinnett County, GA
1368 Blazing Star Road
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:36 AM

1368 Blazing Star Road

1368 Blazing Star Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1368 Blazing Star Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great price. won't last. Tenant occupied. Ready to move in 9/1/2019. Beautiful spacious 5 bedrm house. Great Gwinnett school. Close to I-136, sugarloaf pkwy. - Neutral paint. - Pretty hardwd floor throughout except bedrms. - Nice tile in kitchen/baths, breakfast. -Separate dining/living, spacious family rm. - Stainless appliance - Office/5th bedrm at main level. -washer/dryer. -Built in 2003. -Pool/tennis in community. -Need 3 times rent income, stable job/income. - good rental history. - No eviction/criminal history. - credit check. - No Pets/smoking. - No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1368 Blazing Star Road have any available units?
1368 Blazing Star Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1368 Blazing Star Road have?
Some of 1368 Blazing Star Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1368 Blazing Star Road currently offering any rent specials?
1368 Blazing Star Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1368 Blazing Star Road pet-friendly?
No, 1368 Blazing Star Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1368 Blazing Star Road offer parking?
Yes, 1368 Blazing Star Road offers parking.
Does 1368 Blazing Star Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1368 Blazing Star Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1368 Blazing Star Road have a pool?
Yes, 1368 Blazing Star Road has a pool.
Does 1368 Blazing Star Road have accessible units?
No, 1368 Blazing Star Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1368 Blazing Star Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1368 Blazing Star Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1368 Blazing Star Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1368 Blazing Star Road does not have units with air conditioning.
