Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1363 Little Creek Dr
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:28 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1363 Little Creek Dr
1363 Little Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1363 Little Creek Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhome with a fireplace and private parking, conveniently located near Georgia Gwinnett College, shopping, food and fun. Minutes to 316 and I-85.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1363 Little Creek Dr have any available units?
1363 Little Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1363 Little Creek Dr have?
Some of 1363 Little Creek Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 1363 Little Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1363 Little Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 Little Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1363 Little Creek Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1363 Little Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1363 Little Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 1363 Little Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1363 Little Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 Little Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1363 Little Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 1363 Little Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1363 Little Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 Little Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1363 Little Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1363 Little Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1363 Little Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
